Miller tallied two goals and two assists in Sunday's 7-0 win over Nashville.

All four of Miller's points came in the first period, assisting on tallies from Filip Chytil and Tyler Motte before adding a pair of goals. Miller now has six points (two goals, six assists) in his last two games. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals and 36 points, both career highs, through 67 games this season.