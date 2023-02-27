Miller will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for unsportsmanlike conduct on Los Angeles' Drew Doughty.

Miller was given a match penalty at the 16:37 mark of the first period in Sunday's game for spitting at Doughty. The Rangers blueliner addressed the incident Monday on Twitter, stating that it was accidental and he apologized to Doughty after the contest. Still, Miller could be handed a suspension as a result of the infraction.