Miller posted two assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Jets.
The 23-year-old rearguard had the secondary helper on Mika Zibanejad's overtime winner. Miller ended up with a plus-2 rating with two blocked shots and two hits in 21:45 of ice time across 29 shifts. After managing just a single assist in his first four outings, Miller has picked up a goal with six points and a plus-6 rating in the past five contests. Next up is a home game against the Hurricanes on Thursday.
