Miller has been suspended for three games for unsportsmanlike conduct on LA's Drew Doughty during Sunday's win over the Kings.
Miller won't be eligible to return until March 9 for a matchup with Montreal. With Miller, who's racked up 30 points through 60 contests this season, unavailable, look for the Rangers to recall a defenseman from AHL Hartford to fill in against the Flyers on Wednesday.
