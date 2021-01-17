Miller had one shot and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Miller had some Opening Night jitters in Thursday's loss but looked much more composed in his second game. The Islanders targeted the rookie with aggressive forechecking, and Miller was repeatedly able to get the puck up ice to the Rangers' forwards, showing the willingness to take a hit to make a play. Miller has the skill set to turn into a prolific penalty killer, but he's not playing on special teams at this point, as the Rangers don't want to put too much on the 2018 first-round pick's plate this early. It's possible Miller will be sent down for seasoning when the AHL season begins, but he hasn't looked out of place at the NHL level and may end up sticking with the Rangers for the whole season.