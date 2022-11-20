Miller produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Miller ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Julien Gauthier goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Miller opened the season with assists in each of the first two games, but he's added just three helpers since. With five assists, a minus-4 rating, 32 shots on net, 30 hits and 20 blocked shots in 19 outings, he's not yet done enough to earn widespread appeal in fantasy despite a steady top-four role.