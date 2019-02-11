Rangers' K'Andre Miller: May have avoided serious injury
Miller (lower body) is out for at least a week, Chris Peters of ESPN reports.
All things considered, it could have been much, much worse. Miller lost his footing on a coast-to-coast rush and crashed into the end boards during the University of Wisconsin's game against Ohio State on Saturday, and left the rink unable to put any weight on his leg. He appears to be dealing with general soreness as opposed to any serious injury. Miller is going to miss some time, but it sounds as if Miller, the Badgers and the Rangers dodged a bullet here. Miller (22 points in 26 games) is Wisconsin's leading scorer as a true freshman.
