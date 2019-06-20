Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Named to Summer Showcase squad
Miller (lower body) will join Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Summer Showcase.
Miller was sidelined for the end of the Wisconsin Badgers' season due to his lower-body injury, but appears to be good to go for the 2019-20 season. The blueliner figures to lead the Badgers blue line for another year, but could sign an entry-level deal upon completion of his collegiate campaign.
