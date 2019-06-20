Miller (lower body) will join Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Summer Showcase.

Miller was sidelined for the end of the Wisconsin Badgers' season due to his lower-body injury, but appears to be good to go for the 2019-20 season. The blueliner figures to lead the Badgers blue line for another year, but could sign an entry-level deal upon completion of his collegiate campaign.

