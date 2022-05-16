Miller scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 7.

Miller's shot looked destined to go wide, but it hit a Penguins skate and deflected into the net. The goal was the defenseman's first in the postseason to go with three assists in seven games. He's solidified his place as a mainly defensive presence in the Rangers' top four, though there's a bit of underrated offense in his game. Miller added 14 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating during the first round.