Miller (upper body) did not travel with the Rangers and will miss Friday's tilt in Dallas, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Miller was placed on injured reserve last week and was eligible to return in time for the game against the Stars, but he will remain on the sidelines. Miller could return as early as Sunday at home versus Carolina. The 24-year-old blueliner has two goals, four assists, 55 hits and 40 blocked shots in 28 contests this season.