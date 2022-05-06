Miller picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.
Miller assisted on goals from Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin while playing 22:48 minutes in Game 2. The 22-year-old defenseman had seven goals and 13 assists while playing in all 82 games for the Rangers, adding 151 hits and 95 blocked shots in a top-four role.
