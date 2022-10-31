Miller notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Miller snapped a seven-game point drought when he helped out on an Alexis Lafreniere tally in the second period. Offense isn't the primary focus of Miller's game -- he's a physical defenseman, though he can still chip in some points here and there. He's at three assists, 19 shots on net, 18 hits, nine blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 10 contests this season.