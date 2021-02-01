Miller was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, TSN reports.
Miller -- who has racked up four points in his last five games while averaging 20:19 of ice time -- won't be spending much time on the taxi squad and figures to be in the lineup against the Penguins on Monday.
