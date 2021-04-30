Miller had a minus-1 rating and two hits over 22:58 of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.

Miller was already playing extended minutes with Jacob Trouba (upper body) sidelined, and the rookie's role could increase even further down the stretch with the already thin Rangers blue line losing Ryan Lindgren to injury in this one. While Miller's offensive game is still developing (11 points in 48 games), he has more than held his own at the NHL level as a 21-year-old, as indicated by his plus-13 rating.