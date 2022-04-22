Miller led the Rangers with 22:51 of ice time in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders. He had one shot, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating.

New York's top four of Miller, Jacob Trouba, Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren each saw more than 20 minutes of ice time in the comfortable win, but Miller got more usage than anyone. The 22-year-old defenseman has added a bit more physicality to his game recently and is also chipping in offensively with three points in his last six games. Miller's development has been an underrated factor in the Rangers' jump from the middle of the pack to the elite echelon this season.