Miller notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper was Miller's first point in five games since he returned from missing six contests due to an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old defenseman has played on the second pairing and second power-play unit, but the Rangers' overall struggles have made it tough for any of their players to find much consistency on offense lately. Miller has been particularly poor on offense with seven points through 33 outings, way down from the pace that saw him log 30 points in 80 appearances in the 2023-24 regular season. He's added 55 shots on net, 62 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 2024-25.