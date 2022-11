Miller produced an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Miller has assists in each of the last two games. It's the second time this year he's done that -- the first instance was in the first two contests of the campaign. Through 20 outings, the 22-year-old blueliner has six helpers, 34 shots on net, 33 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while playing in a top-four role.