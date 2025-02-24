Miller logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

The Rangers' second power-play unit got them on the board late in the first period, with Miller setting up Will Cuylle for the goal. The 25-year-old Miller has three points over seven outings in February while continuing to play on the second pairing. The defenseman is at 14 points (two on the power play), 79 shots on net, 80 hits, 74 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 51 appearances. Miller would need a meteoric surge to get back to the 30-point mark, a level he's reached in each of the previous two campaigns.