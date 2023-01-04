Miller scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

With the score tied 3-3 midway through the third period, Miller tipped home a Mika Zibanejad point shot to give the Rangers their first, and only, lead of the game. The 22-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a burst of productivity over the last month despite minimal power-play time, collecting three goals and 10 points over the last 13 games while adding 17 shots on goal, 19 blocked shots and 33 hits to his ledger.