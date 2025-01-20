Miller notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

This was just his second helper over 12 contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. Miller has remained in a top-four role despite the lack of offense due to his strong defense -- his minus-2 rating Sunday was the first time he's gone negative since Dec. 30. He's produced eight points, 63 shots on net, 66 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 40 appearances this season.