Miller notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Miller was more of a defensive stalwart for the Rangers in 2021-22, logging 20 points, 151 hits and 95 blocked shots in 82 contests. He's firmly in a top-four role entering this season, so there should be some chances for the 22-year-old to produce offense, though he received just eight seconds of power-play time in Tuesday's season opener. Without more time with the man advantage, his scoring ceiling will remain low.