Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Remains out of Wisconsin lineup
Miller (lower body) is not in the lineup for the University of Wisconsin's game against Penn State on Saturday.
The Badgers defeated the Nittany Lions in overtime on Friday and they can advance to the second round of the Big 10 playoffs with a win on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, would be Sunday. As for Miller, he has resumed practicing with the club but is still not ready to return from the injury he suffered in mid-February. With the semifinals scheduled for next weekend, Miller would appear to have a decent chance of returning to the lineup if Wisconsin can close out this series.
