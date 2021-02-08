Miller was activated from the taxi squad Monday, CBS Sports reports.
Miller dropped to the taxi squad because the team was off for a couple of days, but he's back up for Monday's matchup against the Islanders. The rookie defenseman has averaged 20:53 of ice time over the past seven contests, recording four points, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.
More News
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Back on active roster•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Back on taxi squad•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Elevated to active roster•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Placed on taxi squad•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: First multi-point game in NHL•