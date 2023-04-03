Miller scored a goal and added an assist with three shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win against Washington.
Miller opened the game's scoring with a first-period goal before dishing out an assist in the second. The 23-year-old now has three goals and nine points over his last nine outings. On the year, he's up to 41 points with a plus-12 rating through 74 contests.
