Miller scored the game-winning goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Miller wasn't very involved on offense in regulation, as the Rangers' first three goals all came on the power play. He was able to provide the heroics at 3:48 of the extra session, converting on a Chris Kreider pass. Miller has four points over his last four games and five points through eight outings this season. The 23-year-old blueliner has added a plus-4 rating, six shots on net and 11 blocked shots in a top-four role.