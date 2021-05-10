Miller scored a goal in Saturday's season finale against Boston to finish his rookie season with five goals and seven assists in 53 games.

Miller added 62 shots and a plus-9 rating while ranking third on the team in ice time per game (21:07). He showed he can handle a major role at the NHL level, and the 21-year-old Miller should only get better moving forward. He'll likely be locked into a top-four role on New York's blue line for years to come and has the tools to increase his offensive output substantially. The 2018 first-round pick converted from forward to defense a few years ago and possesses arguably the best shot among the Rangers' blueliners.