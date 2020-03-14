Miller signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Miller finished his sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin with seven goals and 18 points in 36 games this year. The 20-year-old blueliner was drafted 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Miller is likely still a few years away from contributing to the Rangers at the NHL level.