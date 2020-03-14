Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Signs entry-level deal
Miller signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Miller finished his sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin with seven goals and 18 points in 36 games this year. The 20-year-old blueliner was drafted 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Miller is likely still a few years away from contributing to the Rangers at the NHL level.
More News
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Suspension lifted, set for opener•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Returning to Wisconsin•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Named to Summer Showcase squad•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Remains out of Wisconsin lineup•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Still on sidelines•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: May have avoided serious injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.