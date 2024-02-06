Miller registered an assist against the Avs on Monday.
Miller now has helpers in three of his last five contests but hasn't scored since Dec. 27 versus Washington, a stretch of 17 games. During his drought, the Minnesota native recorded a meager 21 shots, which certainly isn't improving his chances of finding the back of the net.
More News
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Lends assist in overtime loss•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Pots pair in Wednesday's win•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Unavailable Friday•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Back at practice•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Unavailable Tuesday•