Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Still on sidelines
Miller (lower body) remains out of the lineup for the University of Wisconsin.
The stud freshman suffered what appeared to be a leg injury in a game against Ohio State three weeks ago and has not played since. Miller isn't believed to be dealing with a long-term issue, but there is no timetable for his return to the lineup. With the Big 10 playoffs scheduled to begin next weekend, Wisconsin needs Miller (22 points in 26 games) to suit up if they hope to extended their season.
