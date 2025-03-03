Miller scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Miller jumped up on the play and scored on a feed from J.T. Miller while surging to the net. The goal was the 25-year-old Miller's first since Feb. 2, and he has four points over his last 10 outings. For the season, the defenseman is up to five goals, 15 points, 84 shots on net, 80 hits, 77 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 54 appearances. While he's had a disappointing campaign, he's in position for a strong finish -- Miller is now in a top-pairing role following the trade of Ryan Lindgren to the Avalanche and Adam Fox's (upper body) ongoing injury absence.