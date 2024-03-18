Miller collected two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

It's the second straight multi-point performance for Miller, with his five points (one goal, four helpers) during that pair of contests equaling his output from the prior 15 games combined. The 24-year-old blueliner doesn't see significant power play time, so his current surge isn't likely to last long, but on the season he's up to eight goals and 29 points through 66 games.