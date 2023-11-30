Miller tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
Miller set up Artemi Panarin's goal in the second period before beating Ville Husso with a slapshot in the third, tying the game 2-2. After going nine games without a point, the 23-year-old Miller now has two goals and an assist in his last three contests. He's up to 10 points (three goals, seven assists) with a plus-7 rating through 21 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Logs another strong outing•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Helps out twice in OT victory•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Seals win in overtime•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Generates assist Tuesday•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Collects two helpers•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Well-rounded Opening Night outing•