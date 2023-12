Miller (personal) will miss Friday's game against Anaheim, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Miller was also absent for the Rangers' 7-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday, though he did participate in Thursday's practice. The 23-year-old defenseman has five goals, 12 points, 24 hits and 34 blocks in 26 outings this year. With Miller still unavailable, Zac Jones is set to play in his second straight game.