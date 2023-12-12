Watch Now:

Miller (personal) won't play Tuesday against Toronto, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

It's unclear at this time if Miller will be available to play Friday versus Anaheim. He has accounted for five goals, 12 points, 34 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 24 hits across 26 appearances this season. With Miller unavailable, Zac Jones is projected to fill in on the blue line.

