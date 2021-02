Miller (undisclosed) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Miller sat out Monday's practice for "precautionary reasons." It's unclear exactly what he's dealing with, but the rookie could miss his first game of the season Tuesday. Miller has taken on a significant role this season, including consistent penalty-kill minutes and occasional power-play time. If he can't play Tuesday, Brendan Smith (upper body) could be an option.