Miller had a shorthanded assist, three shots, two blocked shots and one hit in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
Miller's strong all-around performance included a helper on Chris Kreider's shorthanded goal, which stretched New York's lead to 4-1 in the third period. The 23-year-old defenseman led the Rangers with 23:39 TOI, including well over two minutes on both the power play and penalty kill. His 2:46 power-play TOI was inflated by a late power play with the game well in hand, but Miller's presence on the second unit adds to his upside coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he scored 43 points, only three of which came on the man advantage.
