Miller was kept off the team's final playoff roster, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
The 2018 first-round pick made a strong showing in training camp, but it wasn't enough to make the final roster. The University of Wisconsin product will have a strong chance to make the roster next season. Along with Miller, Adam Huska was left off the roster.
