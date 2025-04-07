Miller (illness) will not be available Monday against the Lightning.
Zac Jones will return to the lineup Monday and skate on the second pairing alongside Will Borgen. Miller has provided seven goals and 23 points over 70 appearances this season. His next chance to return to the lineup will be against the Flyers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Game-time call Monday•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Not skating Sunday•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Plucks apple in overtime loss•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Nets goal in win•