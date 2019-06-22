Rangers' Karl Henriksson: Swede provides depth up front

Henriksson was drafted 58th overall by the Rangers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Henriksson spent a good portion of this season playing with top 2020 draft prospects Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz and his production increased as a result. Henriksson was a visible and effective player (49 points in 45 games) for Djurgardens' junior team and he led Sweden in scoring in helping the country win the gold medal at the World U-18 Championship in April. More of a playmaker than finisher, Henriksson's hockey IQ is fantastic and he's a decent defensive player. There isn't a dynamic element to his game, but Henriksson is a perfectly reasonable selection at this point in the draft.