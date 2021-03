Kinkaid will tend the twine for Monday's clash with Buffalo which will require him to be added to the active roster prior to puck drop.

Kinkaid will be making his seventh appearance in the club's last nine contests in which he registered a 2-1-1 record and 2.07 GAA. It appears the veteran Kinkaid has cemented himself as the preferred alternative option with Igor Shesterkin (groin) unavailable.