Kinkaid made 25 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The veteran netminder allowed a couple of soft goals in regulation before his errant pass in OT sprung Jakub Voracek for a breakaway, and Kinkaid got beaten badly for the game-winner. It was a poor follow-up to Saturday's shutout of Boston, but he'll continue to share the load in net with Alexandar Georgiev until Igor Shesterkin (groin) gets healthy.