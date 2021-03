Kinkaid made 17 saves in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

After a scoreless first period, Washington found the back of the net for four straight goals over the next 25-plus minutes of game time, then held on as New York staged a furious third-period rally. Kinkaid had a good beginning to his Rangers tenure but has now allowed five goals in two of his last four starts, and on the season he has a 2.61 GAA with a rough .891 save percentage in eight appearances.