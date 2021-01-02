Kinkaid is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed issue and won't participate in the Rangers' first practice of training camp Monday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Kinkaid is destined for a spot on New York's taxi squad, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to fret about his status. Another update on the 31-year-old backstop, who posted an ugly 4.24 GAA and .875 save percentage in six appearances with Montreal last season, should be released once he's cleared to join his new teammates for practice.