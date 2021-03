Kinkaid turned aside all 18 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Boston didn't put much pressure on Kinkaid, and the 31-year-old cruised to his first shutout of the season and the eighth of his career. With Igor Shesterkin (groin) now on IR, even if only temporarily, and Alexandar Georgiev struggling. Kinkaid has a window to claim a significant share of the workload in net for the Rangers.