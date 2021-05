Kinkaid will be promoted to start Saturday's season finale against the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.

The Rangers are out of playoff contention, so they'll rest their top two goalies and give Kinkaid the nod for the season finale. Kinkaid has been inconsistent when called upon this season, as the 31-year-old Long Island native has gone 3-2-1 while allowing four goals over the three wins and 13 in the three losses.