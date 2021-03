Kinkaid was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

After putting on an impressive show in relief of Alexandar Georgiev in Sunday's loss to the Penguins, Kinkaid earned his first start with the Rangers on Tuesday. He ended up allowing three goals on 26 shots. If Igor Shesterkin (groin) is still unavailable for Thursday's road game versus the Bruins, Kinkaid will be called back up, though he'll Georgiev is still favored to start.