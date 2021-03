Per CBS, Kinkaid was promoted to the active roster and started in Saturday's road game versus Boston, stopping all 18 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory.

Kinkaid picked up his first win and first shutout of the season Saturday. The 31-year-old backstop will continue to serve as the Rangers' No. 2 netminder until Igor Shesterkin (groin) is ready to return.