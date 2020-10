Kinkaid signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kinkaid likely won't play an NHL game without an injury to Igor Shesterkin or Alexandar Georgiev, but he'll bring experienced depth to the Big Apple. Possibly more important, since Shesterkin is ineligible for the expansion draft, the Rangers leave Kinkaid exposed, allowing them to protect Georgiev. Expect Kinkaid,31, to begin the season in the minors.