Kinkaid stopped 28 of 30 shots Saturday before suffering an undisclosed injury and being replaced by Igor Shesterkin midway through the third period of a 5-4 win over the Bruins.

The 31-year-old wound up making nine appearances for the Rangers this season, going 3-2-1, but Kinkaid wasn't credited for the win Saturday as half the game's scoring came after he was forced from the game. Shesterkin should be the No. 1 netminder for the Blueshirts, but Kinkaid could still have a spot on the depth chart.