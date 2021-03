Kinkaid will be promoted to the active roster and guard the road goal during Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Kinkaid made his Rangers debut in relief of Alexandar Georgiev on Sunday against Pittsburgh, stopping 16 of 18 shots in a little over two periods of action. He'll try to pick up his first win in a Rangers jersey Tuesday in a tough road matchup with the same Penguins club that's 10-2-0 at home this year.